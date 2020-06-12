All apartments in Edgemoor
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

1 Paynter Drive

1 Paynter Drive · (302) 266-0451 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Paynter Drive, Edgemoor, DE 19809
Edgemoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Paynter Drive · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3BR/1BA End Unit Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens- Only $1000.00! - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm summer evening. There is a private driveway area with additional street parking. This home has central air to keep cool during the hot summer months.

Special Clauses: 1) No smoking 2) Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit 3) Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer, trash, cable/internet. 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 5) Please apply at www.idealsolutions247.com

Property Listed By:
RE/MAX Edge
302-442-4200
Agent: Jessica Stiner
302-266-0451

(RLNE5806549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Paynter Drive have any available units?
1 Paynter Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Paynter Drive have?
Some of 1 Paynter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Paynter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Paynter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Paynter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Paynter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 Paynter Drive offer parking?
No, 1 Paynter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1 Paynter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Paynter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Paynter Drive have a pool?
No, 1 Paynter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 Paynter Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Paynter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Paynter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Paynter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Paynter Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Paynter Drive has units with air conditioning.
