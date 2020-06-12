1 Paynter Drive

Amenities
3BR/1BA End Unit Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens- Only $1000.00! - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm summer evening. There is a private driveway area with additional street parking. This home has central air to keep cool during the hot summer months.
Special Clauses: 1) No smoking 2) Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit 3) Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer, trash, cable/internet. 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 5) Please apply at www.idealsolutions247.com
Property Listed By:
RE/MAX Edge
302-442-4200
Agent: Jessica Stiner
302-266-0451
(RLNE5806549)