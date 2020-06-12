1 Paynter Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

3BR/1BA End Unit Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens- Only $1000.00! - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm summer evening. There is a private driveway area with additional street parking. This home has central air to keep cool during the hot summer months.



Special Clauses: 1) No smoking 2) Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit 3) Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water, sewer, trash, cable/internet. 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 5) Please apply at www.idealsolutions247.com



Property Listed By:

RE/MAX Edge

302-442-4200

Agent: Jessica Stiner

302-266-0451



(RLNE5806549)