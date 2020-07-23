11 Apartments for rent in Brookside, DE with garages
More than 80% of people in Brookside drive on a daily basis without carpooling. Think you can make this statistic better?
Brookside is a community located in New Castle County, Delaware. Home to more than 14,000 people, Brookside is a mostly residential area located a short 20-minute drive away from Wilmington. It's proximity to the massive Bob Carpenter Center and Fred Rust Ice Arena make this a sports-loving town with plenty of pizza places at which to celebrate a team win. If this sounds like your kind of place, find yourself a rental property and become the next resident! See more
Brookside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.