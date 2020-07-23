Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Brookside, DE with garages

Brookside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Gender Woods
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2050 sqft
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
16 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,619
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated July 13 at 07:10 PM
7 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oaklands
217 Cheltenham Road
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
West Newark - Oaklands - Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1287 MADISON LANE
1287 Madison Lane, North Star, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2375 sqft
Impeccable 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath 3 year old townhouse with an oversize 2 car garage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
119 FORSYTHIA DRIVE
119 Forsythia Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2465 sqft
Great home available in Meadowood! Red Clay School District! You enter this home on the lowest level which features a family room with fireplace, one bedroom, and the powder room.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Freedom Trail
28 Freedom Trail, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout; all updated appliances are included -- this home is ready for you to move into now! This attached two story town home has a great floor plan.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
519 WHEELMEN STREET
519 Wheelmen Street, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Town of Whitehall in Middletown Delaware. This is a new community that has many walkable features. Living Room , dining Room, Kitchen , Laundry room and half bath on main floor.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
903 WESTERLY CT
903 Westerly Court, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Showings to start on Feb. 3, 2020 Stunning & spacious estate style home is located on .89 acre lot on cul-de-sac street in a well sought after community. The most distinguished renters will fall in love with this 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car gar. home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
132 HESS MILL ROAD
132 Hess Mill Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2288 sqft
Charming country colonial on 1 acre with attached 2 car garage. Lovely hardwood floorsthroughout main level,Huge family/great room with fireplace ready for your wood stove, diningarea, and enough room for an in home office.
City Guide for Brookside, DE

More than 80% of people in Brookside drive on a daily basis without carpooling. Think you can make this statistic better?

Brookside is a community located in New Castle County, Delaware. Home to more than 14,000 people, Brookside is a mostly residential area located a short 20-minute drive away from Wilmington. It's proximity to the massive Bob Carpenter Center and Fred Rust Ice Arena make this a sports-loving town with plenty of pizza places at which to celebrate a team win. If this sounds like your kind of place, find yourself a rental property and become the next resident! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Brookside, DE

Brookside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

