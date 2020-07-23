11 Apartments for rent in Brookside, DE with garages

More than 80% of people in Brookside drive on a daily basis without carpooling. Think you can make this statistic better?

Brookside is a community located in New Castle County, Delaware. Home to more than 14,000 people, Brookside is a mostly residential area located a short 20-minute drive away from Wilmington. It's proximity to the massive Bob Carpenter Center and Fred Rust Ice Arena make this a sports-loving town with plenty of pizza places at which to celebrate a team win. If this sounds like your kind of place, find yourself a rental property and become the next resident! See more