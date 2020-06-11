8 Burkwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area. Walk into the 2-story grand foyer, adjacent to large formal Living room & Dining room. The eat-in kitchen flows nicely into the open family room and includes loads of cabinet space, above-the-cabinet accent lighting, and beautiful counters. Lower level has a full finished basement that includes a huge den/playroom with surround sound wiring in the walls and a wet-bar with a keg-o-rator, sink. The second floor offers large bedrooms and lots of closet space. Lastly this home features a huge 25x13 covered porch. 1) No smoking permitted 2) No pets permitted 3) Tenant pays for all utilities including water and sewer 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care to include grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow removal 5) Tenant responsible for trash removal 6) Tenant must show proof of renters insurance prior to occupancy.

Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area. Walk into the 2-story grand foyer, adjacent to large formal Living room & Dining room. The eat-in kitchen flows nicely into the open family room and includes loads of cabinet space, above-the-cabinet accent lighting, and beautiful counters. Lower level has a full finished basement that includes a huge den/playroom with surround sound wiring in the walls and a wet-bar with a keg-o-rator, sink. The second floor offers large bedrooms and lots of closet space. Lastly this home features a huge 25x13 covered porch. 1) No smoking permitted 2) No pets permitted 3) Tenant pays for all utilities including water and sewer 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care to include grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow removal 5) Tenant responsible for trash removal 6) Tenant must show proof of renters insurance prior to occupancy.