Brookside, DE
8 Burkwood Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

8 Burkwood Drive

8 Burkwood Drive · (302) 449-3222
Location

8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE 19713
Gender Woods

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area. Walk into the 2-story grand foyer, adjacent to large formal Living room & Dining room. The eat-in kitchen flows nicely into the open family room and includes loads of cabinet space, above-the-cabinet accent lighting, and beautiful counters. Lower level has a full finished basement that includes a huge den/playroom with surround sound wiring in the walls and a wet-bar with a keg-o-rator, sink. The second floor offers large bedrooms and lots of closet space. Lastly this home features a huge 25x13 covered porch. 1) No smoking permitted 2) No pets permitted 3) Tenant pays for all utilities including water and sewer 4) Tenant responsible for lawn care to include grass cutting, weeding, leaf removal and snow removal 5) Tenant responsible for trash removal 6) Tenant must show proof of renters insurance prior to occupancy.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Burkwood Drive have any available units?
8 Burkwood Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Burkwood Drive have?
Some of 8 Burkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Burkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8 Burkwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Burkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8 Burkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookside.
Does 8 Burkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8 Burkwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 8 Burkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Burkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Burkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8 Burkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8 Burkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8 Burkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Burkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Burkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Burkwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Burkwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
