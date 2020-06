Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp. Central Air, Washer and Dryer, Off Street Parking, Eat-in Kitchen, Dishwasher, New appliances (04'), Built in Microwave, Carpet thruout, sliders to rear deck, full basement (partially finished), walk in closet in master, This is the perfect place to call home!