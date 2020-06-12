/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bear, DE
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Bear
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
903 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$886
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
19 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1022 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
29 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated May 19 at 12:34pm
34 Units Available
Castlebrook Apartments
550 S Dupont Pkwy, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
977 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Minutes from Wilmington Airport. Run errands at nearby Governors Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8 FRESCONI COURT
8 Fresconi Court, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1775 sqft
Home like you've never seen before!! Absolutely everything top to bottom is brand new!! Eat in kitchen with laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances, huge great room w/laminate flooring and recessed lighting, spacious bedrooms, second
Results within 10 miles of Bear
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
21 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
7 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
968 sqft
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
7 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
147 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
35 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
$
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Flats
1 Unit Available
2516 W 7th St
2516 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Desirable Neighborhood - Property Id: 300266 A survey must be completed to request a showing. Convenient location in the City: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 W Franklin Ave
217 West Franklin Avenue, Wilmington Manor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Charming Cape in Wilmington Manor - Charming cape in convenient Wilmington Manor features wood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, newer eat-in kitchen, partially fenced rear yard with storage shed, full basement with laundry, den on first
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDKing of Prussia, PADover, DEEdgewood, MDPhoenixville, PACamden, NJAberdeen, MD
Chester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJPottstown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJ