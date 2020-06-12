/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bear, DE
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Bear
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
29 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Sophia's Place East
2801 Stonebridge Blvd, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1040 sqft
Near Dover Downs and Delaware Park and Beaches. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, private balconies and wall-to-wall carpeting. Pets welcome. Onsite fitness center, pool, tennis courts and play areas. Available furnished.
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
12 Units Available
Sophia's Place West
30 Highland Blvd, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$974
1004 sqft
Comfortable apartments feature new kitchens and plush carpeting. Lots of community amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Close to Highway 13 and Wilmington Airport. Shop at Christiana Mall during free time.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
8 FRESCONI COURT
8 Fresconi Court, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1775 sqft
Home like you've never seen before!! Absolutely everything top to bottom is brand new!! Eat in kitchen with laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances, huge great room w/laminate flooring and recessed lighting, spacious bedrooms, second
Results within 10 miles of Bear
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
7 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
968 sqft
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and
