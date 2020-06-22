All apartments in Bear
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 AM

116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE

116 Lake Arrowhead Circle · (302) 234-3800
Location

116 Lake Arrowhead Circle, Bear, DE 19701
Becks Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 116 Lake Arrowhead Circle in Becks Wood! This home is available on August 1, 2020. The home has been fully renovated and is ready for move-in! The front porch offers a sitting area and upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious kitchen (granite counters), dining room, living room (fireplace), and half bath. The backyard is spacious and great for entertaining! On the second floor, you have three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home has been freshly painted as well. Please no pets. Apply online at https://mawnhomes.tenantcloud.com/listing/505099

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE have any available units?
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE have?
Some of 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bear.
Does 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
