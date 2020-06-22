Amenities
Welcome to 116 Lake Arrowhead Circle in Becks Wood! This home is available on August 1, 2020. The home has been fully renovated and is ready for move-in! The front porch offers a sitting area and upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious kitchen (granite counters), dining room, living room (fireplace), and half bath. The backyard is spacious and great for entertaining! On the second floor, you have three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home has been freshly painted as well. Please no pets. Apply online at https://mawnhomes.tenantcloud.com/listing/505099