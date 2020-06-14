Apartment List
/
CT
/
windsor locks
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Windsor Locks, CT

Finding an apartment in Windsor Locks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Windsor Locks
2 Units Available
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Locks
1 Unit Available
9 Suffield St 1st
9 Suffield Street, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1st Floor Apartment of Two Family House - Property Id: 269090 Newly refinished 1+ bedroom apartment on 1st floor of a two family house.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Locks
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Thompsonville
8 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,265
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor Locks
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Asylum Hill
33 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Robertson
34 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,215
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Robertson
9 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
$1,200
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Robertson
40 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,675
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
29 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
27 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Windsor Locks, CT

Finding an apartment in Windsor Locks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Windsor Locks 1 BedroomsWindsor Locks 2 BedroomsWindsor Locks Apartments with Balcony
Windsor Locks Apartments with GymWindsor Locks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWindsor Locks Apartments with Parking
Windsor Locks Apartments with PoolWindsor Locks Dog Friendly ApartmentsWindsor Locks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MASouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA
Collinsville, CTLongmeadow, MAWallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTEssex Village, CTTorrington, CTGuilford Center, CTMadison Center, CTWinsted, CTBranford Center, CTBristol, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven