pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,256
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Results within 5 miles of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,810
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,859
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,888
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
Wolfpit
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Springhill
33 Glenwood Avenue
33 Glenwood Avenue, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2046 sqft
STOP YOUR SEARCH RIGHT HERE .Spacious,Bright & newer Townhouse in the Convenient location. Close to Train Station, I-95, Shopping Mall, SONO, Beach & Park. This 3 Bed Rooms.3.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
16 Country Club Road
16 Country Club Road, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1600 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Updated single family home in a quiet residential area of Norwalk.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
12 Maplewood Avenue
12 Maplewood Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1777 sqft
Adorable three bed / two bath Cape in great walk to town neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen with gas stove and stainless fridge/freezer opens to Dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
9 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Noroton
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,940
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,610
1528 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
159 Danbury Road
159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
2 Van Zant Street
2 Van Zant Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ENJOY LIFE TO ITS FULLEST! Prime location only 1/2 mile or 10 min walk to the East Norwalk train station, and also 1/2 mile to the Maritime Center, trendy SONO area full of top-rated restaurants, NEW SONO Collection mall, and event-filled Veterans
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1168 sqft
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Norwalk
26 1st St
26 1st Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1248 sqft
Beautifully updated single family home with three bedrooms, modern kitchen & bathrooms, private/fenced in yard and spacious driveway. House has gas heat, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, high-efficiency lighting, and smart devices already installed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
14 North Main Street
14 North Main Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,880
700 sqft
Stylish 1 bed unit in the heart of exciting Sono! Just steps away from the restaurants, train station, movie theater, shopping, etc.
