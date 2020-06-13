Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

28 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT

Finding an apartment in Wilton Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,534
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,807
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Center
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,636
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Results within 5 miles of Wilton Center
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,096
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Norwalk
23 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Wolfpit
2 Units Available
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
48 Summer Street
48 Summer Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1352 sqft
Lovely in-town rental with eat-in kitchen, living room plus 1 bedroom. This second floor unit has a sparkling new stove installed, new refrigerator, washer and dryer and has been freshly painted. Pull down attic stairs for full storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Wilton Center
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Flax Hill Rd
222 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom colonial style apt - Property Id: 289384 Nice and cozy 2 bedroom colonial style apartment home seconds away from downtown SONO nightlife! Also train station and I95 A 1/2 mile away. Apartment includes 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
26 1st St
26 1st Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1248 sqft
Beautifully updated single family home with three bedrooms, modern kitchen & bathrooms, private/fenced in yard and spacious driveway. House has central heat, in-unit laundry, fresh paint, high-efficiency lighting, and smart devices already installed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
7 Saint John Street
7 St John Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
WELCOME TO EAST NORWALK! ELECTRIC + WIFI INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Updated one bedroom unit that includes everything you would need. Unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room and kitchen & MORE.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3855 sqft
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
4 Lorena Street
4 Lorena Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTALS in EAST NORWALK! PET FRIENDLY! Be the first to reside in these newly built high end units in the wonderful East Norwalk area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19 Prospect Ridge
19 Prospect Ridge, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1654 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfection awaits.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wilton Center, CT

Finding an apartment in Wilton Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

