Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT with garage

Wethersfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
26 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,012
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Wethersfield

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
71 Carriage Hill Drive
71 Carriage Hill Drive, Newington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Welcome to this bright and spacious home on a quiet street of Newington! Landlord is renting out main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stunning hardwood throughout with modern kitchen and additional sunroom to enjoy all the seasons.
Results within 5 miles of Wethersfield
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
29 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Hartford
30 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Hartford
128 Units Available
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
Clay Arsenal
1 Unit Available
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26 Anise Street
26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1331 sqft
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
322 Chestnut St
322 Chestnut St, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Large 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom Spacious Apartment available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in New Britain.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Cromwell Gardens 2 bedroom Condo - HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! - This great condo has HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! The unit is a ranch style, spacious, second floor condo that has 2 bedrooms with 1 and a half baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
80 Toll Gate Rd
80 Toll Gate Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing school district, bright & sunny house in a quiet area yet close to major highways & shopping. New house AC, newly renovated bathrooms, large deck and a beautiful private back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
94 Vera Street
94 Vera Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor sunny two bedroom apartment. Diswasher, Washer/Dryer in unit. Dry storage in Basement. One garage bay, Surface parking for two additional vehicles. Carpeted throughout. Period wood work accents, freshly painted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
15 Red Fox Lane
15 Red Fox Lane, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1873 sqft
Attractive Newer SkyView Neighborhood Community. Maintenance FREE Standalone Colonial PUD Home -Open floor plan, high living room ceiling 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 full baths. Attached to kitchen is a combination breakfast area as well as the family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

