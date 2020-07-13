128 Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Trumbull apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reservoir - Whiskey Hill
981 Sylvan Ave
981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
1825 Chopsey Hill Road
1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2610 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
2955 Madison Avenue
2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport in the desirable "Foxledge" Complex privately tucked away off Madison Avenue with oodles of parking for your guests.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North Bridgeport
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1832 sqft
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North Bridgeport
70 Crown Street
70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$800
132 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
59 Vanguard Street
59 Vanguard Street, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1519 sqft
This strategically located home has two brand new bathrooms and newly renovated kitchen. Within 5 minutes walk of Stop & Shop, many restaurants and stores. Great for SHU students being a seven minute drive to campus or family.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
105 Beauvue Terrace
105 Beauvue Terrace, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2578 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! North end location. Large cape style home offers updated amenities. Spacious living room leading to an entertaining room with featured field stone fireplace and sliders to access backyard and deck.

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
1 Unit Available
North End
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,578
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
338 Pearl Harbor Street
338 Pearl Harbor Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful half duplex move in ready! Well kept unit with wood floors throughout the home. Featuring 2 spacious bedrooms, kitchen, living room, laundry room and a gorgeous back yard with parking right in front of the home! Come see !

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North End
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
502 California Street
502 California Street, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1242 sqft
Picture book adorable and you can have a small pet! This 3 bedroom and one full and one half-bath colonial is just perfect for someone. Pride of ownership is apparent.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North Bridgeport
35 Richardson Street
35 Richardson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Ideal opportunity to rent this beautiful apartment with all the comforts of home. This is a 6 room apartment featuring living room, dining room and a totally updated kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East End
638 Seaview Ave 2
638 Seaview Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nice Second floor apartment - Property Id: 313577 Second floor apartment with 3 bedrooms, bathroom updated, fresh painted, hardwood and vinyl floors, washer and dryer hook up, 2 parking spaces and storage avalaible, large back yard, close to

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.
City Guide for Trumbull, CT

"Village dreams and childhood scenes are things that I remember yet. Land of dreams and moonlit streams, how close to heaven can you get? Nights full of stars, hearts full of joy. Paradise for a girl and a boy. I guess it suits me to a T - Connecticut is the place for me to be." (-Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")

Trumbull, Connecticut is home to more than 36,000 residents and repeatedly appears in national survey listings as one of the greatest places in the country to live. Hate to travel? Move to Trumbull and you'll never have to leave again! This is one of America's older towns, founded in 1797 and named after the Connecticut Governor Jonathan Trumbull, who was the only colonial governor to offer his support to the American Revolution against England. The motto of the town is "Pride in our past, faith in our future." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Trumbull, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Trumbull apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

