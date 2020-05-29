All apartments in Ridgefield
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:11 PM

90 Silver Hill Road

90 Silver Hill Road · (203) 770-8591
Location

90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3696 sqft

Amenities

Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references. Impeccable Colonial Farmhouse residence sighted perfectly on a beautiful level landscaped lot with amazing stone walls surrounding the property in a very sought-after South Ridgefield location! Owner is a master craftsman and has meticulously built special features throughout the home such as custom made crown and baseboard molding and trim throughout; wainscoting in halls and stairway; Shaker style wall of cabinets/drawers in kitchen as well as built-ins in multiple rooms with architectural details (living room, family room, bedrooms, finished basement); Finished walkout basement and adjacent craft/exercise room; Recently rebuilt/refinished front porch with Ipe wood decking; rebuilt/ refinished back deck; etc. etc. Gorgeous exterior lines and nice interior floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Silver Hill Road have any available units?
90 Silver Hill Road has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Silver Hill Road have?
Some of 90 Silver Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Silver Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
90 Silver Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Silver Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 90 Silver Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield.
Does 90 Silver Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 90 Silver Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 90 Silver Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Silver Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Silver Hill Road have a pool?
No, 90 Silver Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 90 Silver Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 90 Silver Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Silver Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Silver Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Silver Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Silver Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
