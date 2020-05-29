90 Silver Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references. Impeccable Colonial Farmhouse residence sighted perfectly on a beautiful level landscaped lot with amazing stone walls surrounding the property in a very sought-after South Ridgefield location! Owner is a master craftsman and has meticulously built special features throughout the home such as custom made crown and baseboard molding and trim throughout; wainscoting in halls and stairway; Shaker style wall of cabinets/drawers in kitchen as well as built-ins in multiple rooms with architectural details (living room, family room, bedrooms, finished basement); Finished walkout basement and adjacent craft/exercise room; Recently rebuilt/refinished front porch with Ipe wood decking; rebuilt/ refinished back deck; etc. etc. Gorgeous exterior lines and nice interior floor plan.