11 Apartments for rent in Old Saybrook Center, CT with parking

16 Units Available
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, Old Saybrook Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1141 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1883 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Old Saybrook Center

1 Unit Available
2 Buckingham Avenue
2 Buckingham Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2400 sqft
Available as Academic rental starting 9/9/20 week after Labor Day through May 31,2021 . Sparkling, spacious newer construction in the Great Hammock Beach Association. Use of beach and boat launch included.
Results within 5 miles of Old Saybrook Center
10 Units Available
Sound at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, New London County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1088 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home just in time to kick back and relax. We offer modern studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments so that you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
171 Saybrook Road
171 Saybrook Rd, Essex Village, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1131 sqft
Historic Daniel Pratt House circa 1750. Spacious light and bright Apartment consists of entire second floor. Recently Renovated bath. Stainless kitchen range. Wideboard floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
12 Bushnell Street
12 Bushnell Street, Essex Village, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1560 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL! Come spend your vacation in this fabulously renovated antique cape in the beautiful Connecticut River town of Essex! Located in the "Village" where you can walk to everything including wonderful shops, restaurants, yacht clubs and

1 Unit Available
26 Griswold Point
26 Griswold Point Road, New London County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Enjoy a wonderful vacation experience in this incredible five acre Oceanfront Estate that boast a magnificent private setting with breathtaking and panoramic water vistas of Long Island Sound and the CT River of beautiful shoreline with open meadows

1 Unit Available
16 Breen Avenue
16 Breen Avenue, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Annual Rent in Old Colony Beach! Gated in summer, this wonderful beach Association has a big, beautiful sandy beach for your summertime enjoyment and quiet winter walks! This is a 2/3 bedroom, one bath first floor apartment in a two-unit home,
Results within 10 miles of Old Saybrook Center

1 Unit Available
East Marion
780 Aquaview Ave
780 Aquaview Avenue, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rare Opportunity to Live Year Round on East Marion's Favorite Sound Front Street. Two Bedroom Cape Home on a 1/2 Acre of Land Across the Street from the Long Island Sound. Original Cypress Wallboard in Living Room and Dining Room. Washer/Dryer.

1 Unit Available
17 Old Post Road
17 Old Post Rd, Clinton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
868 sqft
Great yearly unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 and 1/2 Bath Rental located in 2 Family Duplex convenient to Town, Beach and Shopping. Full basement and a spacious back yard on an interior wooded lot. Available August 15, 20202.

1 Unit Available
12 Elm Avenue
12 Elm Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Furnished academic rent available Sept. 6, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Great opportunity at Island View Beach! Convenient location to town, school, restaurants and major routes. Absolutely NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Good credit and two month's security required.

1 Unit Available
12 Groveway
12 Groveway, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1426 sqft
Academic Rental on the Shoreline. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath raised seaside bungalow features updated eat-in-kitchen with marble counters and newer appliance.
