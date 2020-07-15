/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Old Saybrook Center, CT
18 Units Available
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, Old Saybrook Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1883 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
2 Buckingham Avenue
2 Buckingham Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
Available as Academic rental starting 9/9/20 week after Labor Day through May 31,2021 . Sparkling, spacious newer construction in the Great Hammock Beach Association. Use of beach and boat launch included.
10 Units Available
Sound at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1320 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home just in time to kick back and relax. We offer modern studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments so that you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
12 Bushnell Street
12 Bushnell Street, Essex Village, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1560 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL! Come spend your vacation in this fabulously renovated antique cape in the beautiful Connecticut River town of Essex! Located in the "Village" where you can walk to everything including wonderful shops, restaurants, yacht clubs and
1 Unit Available
26 Griswold Point
26 Griswold Point Road, New London County, CT
Enjoy a wonderful vacation experience in this incredible five acre Oceanfront Estate that boast a magnificent private setting with breathtaking and panoramic water vistas of Long Island Sound and the CT River of beautiful shoreline with open meadows
1 Unit Available
7 Sea Scape Drive
7 Seascape Drive, Westbrook Center, CT
You will LOVE living at the beach from September through June. Only steps to a beautiful sandy beach and boat launch. This great home is on a cul-de-sac and very close to the center of town and school.
1 Unit Available
93 Old Mail Trail
93 Old Mail Trail, Middlesex County, CT
Sandy Beach Front Home with views of Duck Island Available for Academic Rental - Fully Furnished , Located at Grove Beach Point Assoc. Marsh Views , Walking , Jogging ,Biking, Kayaking, in Beach Community! Tenant suppiles Bedding and Mattress Covers.
1 Unit Available
12 Groveway
12 Groveway, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1426 sqft
Academic Rental on the Shoreline. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath raised seaside bungalow features updated eat-in-kitchen with marble counters and newer appliance.
1 Unit Available
28 Whitecap Road
28 Whitecap Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1087 sqft
Academic rent from Sept. to May 2021 at private beach. Steps to the water from this totally remodeled 3 bedroom ranch with new kitchen and bath. No pets or smoking allowed.
1 Unit Available
12 Elm Avenue
12 Elm Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Furnished academic rent available Sept. 6, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Great opportunity at Island View Beach! Convenient location to town, school, restaurants and major routes. Absolutely NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Good credit and two month's security required.
