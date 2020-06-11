21 Cindy Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Exceptional, clean and updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths ranch, located in Mystic. Super master suite with walkin closet. Mitsubishi split A/C for those hot days ahead. Tons of storage in the huge basement and attic. This home is much bigger than it appears from the street. It has a bonus finished room in the basement. Main level laundry. New heating system in 2017 for better efficiency. $30 per adult application fee. Pet will be considered on a case by case basis, Lots of space and a nice yard.A great home for the gang! A non smoking unit