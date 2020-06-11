All apartments in Old Mystic
21 Cindy Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:45 PM

21 Cindy Lane

21 Cindy Lane · (860) 739-1998
Location

21 Cindy Lane, Old Mystic, CT 06355
Old Mystic

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2084 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Exceptional, clean and updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths ranch, located in Mystic. Super master suite with walkin closet. Mitsubishi split A/C for those hot days ahead. Tons of storage in the huge basement and attic. This home is much bigger than it appears from the street. It has a bonus finished room in the basement. Main level laundry. New heating system in 2017 for better efficiency. $30 per adult application fee. Pet will be considered on a case by case basis, Lots of space and a nice yard.A great home for the gang! A non smoking unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Cindy Lane have any available units?
21 Cindy Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Cindy Lane have?
Some of 21 Cindy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Cindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21 Cindy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Cindy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Cindy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21 Cindy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21 Cindy Lane does offer parking.
Does 21 Cindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Cindy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Cindy Lane have a pool?
No, 21 Cindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21 Cindy Lane have accessible units?
No, 21 Cindy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Cindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Cindy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Cindy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Cindy Lane has units with air conditioning.
