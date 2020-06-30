248 Crystal Ave Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park. Unit has high ceilings and spacious bedrooms 14 x 14!!!. Eat-in kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinet space and countertops. And dishwasher. Laundry in building. Fresh paint, new flooring, new cabinets, new windows! Partially fenced in shared rear yard and shady front porch.



(RLNE5902910)