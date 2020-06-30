All apartments in New London
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2

248 Crystal Avenue · (907) 312-5700
Location

248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT 06320
East New London

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park. Unit has high ceilings and spacious bedrooms 14 x 14!!!. Eat-in kitchen equipped with plenty of cabinet space and countertops. And dishwasher. Laundry in building. Fresh paint, new flooring, new cabinets, new windows! Partially fenced in shared rear yard and shady front porch.

(RLNE5902910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Crystal Ave Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
