Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM

8 Furnished Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT

Furnished apartments in Naugatuck can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some fur... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,215
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Woodtick Road
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
6 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,015
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
260 White Deer Rocks Road
260 White Deer Rock Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3159 sqft
There is no better place to spend your visit in Litchfield county than Woodbury. Here in what has been deemed “Connecticut’s most charming town” you have access to award winning dining, antique shops, and nature preserves.

1 of 20

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
153 Flanders Road
153 Flanders Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1030 sqft
Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Naugatuck, CT

Furnished apartments in Naugatuck can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Naugatuck as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

