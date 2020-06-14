Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Madison Center, CT with garage

Madison Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
25 Parker Avenue
25 Parker Avenue, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3101 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY. Built in 2011, this 3 bedroom home, all with ensuite baths, has the open concept all desire. The entrance level hosts the 2 car garage, Family Room and multiple access points to wonderful outdoor patio space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24 Linden Lane
24 Linden Lane, Madison Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
1950 sqft
Stunning, renovated East Wharf beach home with spacious yard, patio and outdoor shower. Walking/biking distance to town and all beaches. Steps from East Wharf Beach.

1 of 29

Last updated February 16 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
30 Lawson Drive
30 Lawson Drive, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1918 sqft
Summer in the coastal town of Madison! Just a short walk to desirable East Wharf beach from this newly renovated cape. Everything is brand new, including most of the furniture.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Center

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
48 Overshores Drive East
48 Overshore Drive East, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1259 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1936 Nantucket Cape in a private community with access to one of the nicest Association Beaches on the Shoreline. Number 48 Overshores East is a fully renovated home with highest quality materials and attention to every detail.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
55 West Overshores Drive
55 Overshores W, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR ANNUAL LEASE. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. This open concept 2 bedroom home, with hardwood floors, and located in one of the best beach Associations off Neck Road, is perfect for two to three people.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
100 Hull Road
100 Hull Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2686 sqft
Partially furnished colonial in one of Madison's favorite neighborhoods. Easy access to beaches and town from this attractive home. Check out the home video to see what life at 100 Hull Rd has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Center

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
58 Trailwood Drive
58 Trailwood Drive, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Well cared for 4 br home with an office, hardwood floors and updated kitchen, Landlord provides basic cable, wireless internet, trash removal, lawn/exterior care and resides in separate in-law, similar to a duplex. Use of privte yard and 1 garage.
Results within 10 miles of Madison Center

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
744 Route 80
744 Old Toll Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
368 Three Mile Course
368 Three Mile Course, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Fantastic open concept ranch in convenient location just south of Route 1. Fully and stylishly remodeled kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout, warm air heat and central air conditioning. Private and spacious back yard with patio.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Long Hill Road
1250 Long Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2386 sqft
Country setting with big deck overlooking horse pastures and pond. There is a 7 stall barn on the property to be used for horse rescue organization. Tenant will have access to one of the two garage bays in the detached garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3 Old Mail Trail
3 Old Mail Trail, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1860 sqft
Summer Weekly Rental On The Beach - Waterfront, Furnished, 4 Bedrooms (Queen, 2 Twins, 2 Full Size), Sheets and Towels supplied, Full Bath Up, Half Bath Down, Open Concept Main Floor, Stainless Appliances, Granite, Enclosed Porch, Deck, Laundry and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Madison Center, CT

Madison Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

