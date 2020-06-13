All apartments in Falls Village
93 Main Street

93 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

93 Main Street, Falls Village, CT 06031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
*** Available July 01, 2020 *** Newly renovated, unfurnished, this historic home is located in the center of the village. Wide pine floors and exposed beams throughout. Two En-suite Master Bedrooms upstairs with walk-in custom tiled showers. Living room with gas fireplace, Dining room, and Custom Built Kitchen with granite countertops on the main floor. Powder room on main floor features closed in laundry facilities. Come and enjoy the quaintness of village living. Falls Village is unique, offering cafes, fine dining, an award-winning library, Housatonic River and The Great Falls. Near the bustling town of Salisbury CT, Lime Rock Park, hiking trails, fly fishing, and kayaking. Minutes from the train station and only a two-hour drive to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

