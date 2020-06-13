93 Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*** Available July 01, 2020 *** Newly renovated, unfurnished, this historic home is located in the center of the village. Wide pine floors and exposed beams throughout. Two En-suite Master Bedrooms upstairs with walk-in custom tiled showers. Living room with gas fireplace, Dining room, and Custom Built Kitchen with granite countertops on the main floor. Powder room on main floor features closed in laundry facilities. Come and enjoy the quaintness of village living. Falls Village is unique, offering cafes, fine dining, an award-winning library, Housatonic River and The Great Falls. Near the bustling town of Salisbury CT, Lime Rock Park, hiking trails, fly fishing, and kayaking. Minutes from the train station and only a two-hour drive to NYC.