270 Apartments for rent in Byram, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Byram apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Byram
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.

1 Unit Available
Byram
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
567 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR OF TWO FAMILY HOME. C/A, GALLEY KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, W/D IN UNIT, SECURE BASEMENT STORAGE AND TWO (TANDEM) PARKING SPACES.
14 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
6 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

1 Unit Available
46 Leicester Street
46 Leicester Street, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1207 sqft
Classic Three Family Victorian House - Features: 3rd floor 2 bedroom w/home office(2nd bedroom), wood floors, high ceilings, off street parking, yard, all utilities included, walk Metro-North RR, shopping & restuarants.

1 Unit Available
1 Landmark Square
1 Landmark Sq, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,875
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live the dream in this beautifully renovated, 1st. floor, 2-level loft-style Condo in the Historic Life Savers Building in the heart of Port Chester.

1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.

1 Unit Available
Pemberwick
8 Weaver Street
8 Weaver Street, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Move right into this bright, completely renovated, 2 bedroom apartment! Large Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful hard wood floors, and built-ins throughout.

1 Unit Available
Chickahominy
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, a Laundry Rm, 2 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.

1 Unit Available
377 Midland Ave 2 Floor
377 Midland Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Apartment, spacious - Property Id: 301961 Great location in the heart of Rye, close to train, beach , schools, down time. Nice apartment. Washer and laundry in unit, parking space, full kitchen Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
14 Central Avenue
14 Central Avenue, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1874 sqft
Location, style and charm! This adorable 3-bedroom colonial with Home Office and secluded rear yard is the perfect Rye Rental - Easy Walk to Downtown Rye Pedestrian Plaza Shopping and Restaurants, Rye Metro-North, Rye Middle & High schools,

1 Unit Available
23 Bulkley Mnr
23 Bulkley Manor, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2515 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT young center hall colonial has it all! Offers a staycation lifestyle with just steps to Rye town beach, park and school.

1 Unit Available
184 Purchase Street
184 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage.

1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!

1 Unit Available
Chickahominy
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
1987 sqft
Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury condo near downtown Greenwich, Connecticut's restaurants, parks, and train is now available for long term lease.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
14 Idar Court
14 Idar Court, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
QUIET DOWNTOWN LOCATION - UTILITIES INCLUDED! Charming 2nd floor apartment on cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen and bath; hardwood floors except for one bedroom; plenty of closets including a cedar-lined walk-in.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
88 Greenwich Avenue
88 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
Renovated...fresh bright airy top floor unit on the Avenue.Flexible floor plan with a variety of bedroom options 2-3 plus eat-in kitchen, family room/dining rm, full bath and new in-unit stacked laundry.

1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
115 River Road
115 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
Studio
$3,000
Come and enjoy the scenic views of the connecticut coastline with this convienient boat slip. Boat Slip #7 is newly avaliable and ready for a boat up to 30 feet long.

1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Byram, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Byram apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

