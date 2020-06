Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is all about location. Park you car in the underground parking garage and hop on the Town of Vail bus right outside your front door. Enjoy views of the back bowls from your deck or from the outdoor pool.

This home has been recently painted and is offered tastefully furnished. Ready for you to move in.

Heat included in rent price.

No pets per HOA Rules.