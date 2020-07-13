/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
76 Apartments for rent in The Pinery, CO with pool
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of The Pinery
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
21 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,416
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,582
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
23 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,324
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Reata North
21767 East Tallkid Avenue
21767 East Tallkid Avenue, Parker, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3355 sqft
** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE!! ** This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17211 Niwot Place
17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2800 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! *** This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5136 Le Duc Drive
5136 Le Duc Drive, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4053 sqft
Luxury Living in Castle Pines Village - SHOWINGS START TUESDAY JUNE 30TH.
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
12853 Capitol Creek St.
12853 Capitop Creek Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in Parker's Stroh Ranch community located on a quiet street with a Cul-De-Sac. Recently updated with flooring, carpets, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms that give it a new build feel in an established community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
19725 Clubhouse Drive
19725 Clubhouse Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
Parker Hilltop provides a full suite of luxurious amenities to choose from with available apartments for rent.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Metzler Ranch
488 Black Feather Loop Apt 201
488 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Castle Rock-- Take a Virtual Tour Now! - Virtual tour the property NOW: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of The Pinery
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
52 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Saddle Rock Golf Club
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,091
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1235 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
