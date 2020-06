Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking hot tub

Beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath condominium. The Interlude Condominiums rest just next to Fanny Hill. Easy walk to restaurants and shops, plus on mountain events like Thursday night concerts. Large deck off of the living area for enjoying summer evenings. There is one covered carport space along with storage.