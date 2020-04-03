All apartments in Snowmass Village
61 Wood Road

Location

61 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2399 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Location! Location! Location! Luxury 3 Bedroom private residence located in the Base Village Hotel at the world class Snowmass ski resort. Stay in the heart of the action in this exclusive luxury residence with floor to ceiling windows directly overlooking the Elk Camp gondola in Snowmass Base Village. No luxury was spared with Gaggenau appliances, Caeserstone countertops, and a white marble gas fireplace. Enjoy the amenities of the Limelight Hotel including ski in/ski out access, ski storage, outdoor pool and spa, fitness room, underground parking, shuttle service and complimentary breakfast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Wood Road have any available units?
61 Wood Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Wood Road have?
Some of 61 Wood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Wood Road currently offering any rent specials?
61 Wood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Wood Road pet-friendly?
No, 61 Wood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 61 Wood Road offer parking?
Yes, 61 Wood Road does offer parking.
Does 61 Wood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Wood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Wood Road have a pool?
Yes, 61 Wood Road has a pool.
Does 61 Wood Road have accessible units?
No, 61 Wood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Wood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Wood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Wood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Wood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
