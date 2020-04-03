61 Wood Road

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Luxury 3 Bedroom private residence located in the Base Village Hotel at the world class Snowmass ski resort. Stay in the heart of the action in this exclusive luxury residence with floor to ceiling windows directly overlooking the Elk Camp gondola in Snowmass Base Village. No luxury was spared with Gaggenau appliances, Caeserstone countertops, and a white marble gas fireplace. Enjoy the amenities of the Limelight Hotel including ski in/ski out access, ski storage, outdoor pool and spa, fitness room, underground parking, shuttle service and complimentary breakfast.