All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 60 Carriage Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
60 Carriage Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:08 AM

60 Carriage Way

60 Carriage Way · (614) 804-1854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

60 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view. 47'' HD flat-screen with DVD/DVR. Fully-equipped kitchen & close access to a grocery store. Granite & stainless steel kitchen includes XL fridge, freezer, ice-maker, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, coffeemaker, blender, toaster & all kitchen cookware. Washer & dryer in unit. Additional concierge services offered at additional expense, for example pre-arrival shopping requests, restaurant & special event reservations. Ski locker, gym, pool table room, hot tubs & parking pass included to garage.June Monthly $4500/July Monthly $5800/Aug Monthly $5800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Carriage Way have any available units?
60 Carriage Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Carriage Way have?
Some of 60 Carriage Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Carriage Way currently offering any rent specials?
60 Carriage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Carriage Way pet-friendly?
No, 60 Carriage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 60 Carriage Way offer parking?
Yes, 60 Carriage Way does offer parking.
Does 60 Carriage Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Carriage Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Carriage Way have a pool?
No, 60 Carriage Way does not have a pool.
Does 60 Carriage Way have accessible units?
No, 60 Carriage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Carriage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Carriage Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Carriage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Carriage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 60 Carriage Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village Apartments with ParkingSnowmass Village Apartments with Pool
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity