60 Carriage Way

Amenities
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view. 47'' HD flat-screen with DVD/DVR. Fully-equipped kitchen & close access to a grocery store. Granite & stainless steel kitchen includes XL fridge, freezer, ice-maker, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, coffeemaker, blender, toaster & all kitchen cookware. Washer & dryer in unit. Additional concierge services offered at additional expense, for example pre-arrival shopping requests, restaurant & special event reservations. Ski locker, gym, pool table room, hot tubs & parking pass included to garage.June Monthly $4500/July Monthly $5800/Aug Monthly $5800