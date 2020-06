Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village. This stunning brand new residence has been designed with soaring 15-foot ceilings and extensive architectural glass windows running the length of the great room and kitchen. These massive windows give spectacular views of the Snowmass Mountain slopes, the Base Village plaza, and the iconic Mt. Daly. The open layout and oversized living areas create ample space for friends and family to join and relax. The gourmet kitchen features cutting-edge, European Gaggenau appliances and the residence is beautifully furnished by Restoration Hardware. Ski-in/Ski-out enjoying fire pits and infinity-edge spa pool on the rooftop Sky Terrace.