Snowmass Village, CO
35 Upper Woodbridge Rd 22CD
35 Upper Woodbridge Rd 22CD

35 Upper Woodbridge Road · (970) 379-8552
Location

35 Upper Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 22CD · Avail. Aug 22

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit 22CD Available 08/22/20 35 Upper Woodbridge Rd #22CD - Property Id: 286226

Bright, clean, cozy and nicely furnished unit in the Woodbridge complex, Snowmass Village. Just a few minute walk to the slopes (Assay Hill is right across the bridge!) or a free shuttle ride to the Snowmass Village Mall or new Base Village with shops, restaurants and bars. King bed in the master bedroom with private full bath, 2 twin beds in the second bedroom with full bath. The kitchen is fully equipped with cookware and utensils, plus a patio with BBQ, bistro table and beautiful mountain views. Wifi and all utilities included. Pool, jacuzzi and washer/dryer are available in the complex.
15 minute drive to Aspen and a 45 minute drive to Glenwood Springs

****When inquiring, please provide information regarding yourself and other proposed occupants, length of stay desired and any other details would be helpful.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/35-upper-woodbridge-rd-snowmass-village-co-unit-22cd/286226
Property Id 286226

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

