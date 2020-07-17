35 Upper Woodbridge Rd 22CD

Amenities

Bright, clean, cozy and nicely furnished unit in the Woodbridge complex, Snowmass Village. Just a few minute walk to the slopes (Assay Hill is right across the bridge!) or a free shuttle ride to the Snowmass Village Mall or new Base Village with shops, restaurants and bars. King bed in the master bedroom with private full bath, 2 twin beds in the second bedroom with full bath. The kitchen is fully equipped with cookware and utensils, plus a patio with BBQ, bistro table and beautiful mountain views. Wifi and all utilities included. Pool, jacuzzi and washer/dryer are available in the complex.

15 minute drive to Aspen and a 45 minute drive to Glenwood Springs



****When inquiring, please provide information regarding yourself and other proposed occupants, length of stay desired and any other details would be helpful.

No Pets Allowed



