2906 Osprey Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 2906 Osprey Lane - Luxury 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom town home available for winter rental November 1 through April 30th in the Three Peaks/Raven neighborhood of Silverthorne. High end rental with beautiful furnishings including stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, private hot tub with pond and mountain views on the 1st green of the Raven Golf Course. Also includes spacious 2 car garage. Great location in town, close to all of Summit County's ski resorts and easy access to interstate for skiing at Vail and Beaver Creek. Close to shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more! Perfect winter getaway for your family, skip the traffic on I-70.



$4,000 per month plus utilities (electric/gas, water, cable and internet). Trash and snow removal included. No smoking/ No pets.



No Pets Allowed



