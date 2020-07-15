All apartments in Silverthorne
Find more places like 2906 Osprey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverthorne, CO
/
2906 Osprey Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

2906 Osprey Lane

2906 Osprey Lane · (970) 468-9137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2906 Osprey Lane, Silverthorne, CO 80498

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2906 Osprey Lane · Avail. Nov 1

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
2906 Osprey Lane Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- 2906 Osprey Lane - Luxury 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom town home available for winter rental November 1 through April 30th in the Three Peaks/Raven neighborhood of Silverthorne. High end rental with beautiful furnishings including stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, private hot tub with pond and mountain views on the 1st green of the Raven Golf Course. Also includes spacious 2 car garage. Great location in town, close to all of Summit County's ski resorts and easy access to interstate for skiing at Vail and Beaver Creek. Close to shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more! Perfect winter getaway for your family, skip the traffic on I-70.

$4,000 per month plus utilities (electric/gas, water, cable and internet). Trash and snow removal included. No smoking/ No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4159495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Osprey Lane have any available units?
2906 Osprey Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2906 Osprey Lane have?
Some of 2906 Osprey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Osprey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Osprey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Osprey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2906 Osprey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverthorne.
Does 2906 Osprey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Osprey Lane offers parking.
Does 2906 Osprey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 Osprey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Osprey Lane have a pool?
No, 2906 Osprey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Osprey Lane have accessible units?
No, 2906 Osprey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Osprey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Osprey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Osprey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Osprey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2906 Osprey Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Avon, CO
Breckenridge, CO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity