All apartments in Rifle
Find more places like 2829 Acacia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rifle, CO
/
2829 Acacia Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2829 Acacia Avenue

2829 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2829 Acacia Avenue, Rifle, CO 81650

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ranch style home on large corner lot with open floor plan and large non fenced yard. $1,750 a month plus utilities $2,100 security deposit available July 20th. No Smoking. Pets considered.Please do not submit online information requests through third party websites as we do not post our rentals on them and we cannot verify their accuracy. While our rentals are posted on these sites, the information is not posted directly by our office. We also cannot accept applications submitted on their sites. Visit our website for the most accurate information and to submit an application or call our office at 970-984-9600.All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Acacia Avenue have any available units?
2829 Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rifle, CO.
Is 2829 Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 Acacia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2829 Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Acacia Avenue offers parking.
Does 2829 Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2829 Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2829 Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 Acacia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 Acacia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COClifton, CO
Grand Junction, COBasalt, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College