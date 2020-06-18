All apartments in Rifle
Last updated June 18 2020

2630 Shawnee Ct

2630 Shawnee Court · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Shawnee Court, Rifle, CO 81650

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot, in Rifle. 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, washer/dryer and lawnmower included.
Pet considered with a Pet Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Shawnee Ct have any available units?
2630 Shawnee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rifle, CO.
What amenities does 2630 Shawnee Ct have?
Some of 2630 Shawnee Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Shawnee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Shawnee Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Shawnee Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Shawnee Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Shawnee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Shawnee Ct does offer parking.
Does 2630 Shawnee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Shawnee Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Shawnee Ct have a pool?
No, 2630 Shawnee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Shawnee Ct have accessible units?
No, 2630 Shawnee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Shawnee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Shawnee Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Shawnee Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Shawnee Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
