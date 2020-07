Amenities

in unit laundry garage extra storage some paid utils internet access

Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath in Orchard Mesa - This charming duplex has 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Owner pays internet, water and sewer, tenant pay gas, electric and trash. Owner mows front yard and maintains fenced backyard. One car attached garage has extra storage space. Washer and dryer included. No Pets and No Smoking.



**Apply now at www.gjrent.com or call 970-263-5438 ext 5 for more information**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5925959)