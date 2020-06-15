Amenities
640 Alder Ridge - 640 Alder Ridge Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Upgraded Townhome - Awesome 3-bed, 2-bath townhome in Castle Valley. Hardwood floors, granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances and 3 big bedrooms! Unit has 1832 FINISHED square feet, an attached two car garage(18.5'X19' long), AND a 640 square foot unfinished basement. Unit has forced A/C and full-sized, front load washer and dryer. Utilities not included, tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer & trash. Owner pays HOA dues. Pets OK with additional pet deposit. Available 7/1/20 for $2,200 + Utilities. Email info@zgrent.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
