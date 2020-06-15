All apartments in New Castle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

640 Alder Ridge

640 Alder Ridge Lane · (970) 963-6494
Location

640 Alder Ridge Lane, New Castle, CO 81647

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 640 Alder Ridge - 640 Alder Ridge · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
640 Alder Ridge - 640 Alder Ridge Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Upgraded Townhome - Awesome 3-bed, 2-bath townhome in Castle Valley. Hardwood floors, granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances and 3 big bedrooms! Unit has 1832 FINISHED square feet, an attached two car garage(18.5'X19' long), AND a 640 square foot unfinished basement. Unit has forced A/C and full-sized, front load washer and dryer. Utilities not included, tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer & trash. Owner pays HOA dues. Pets OK with additional pet deposit. Available 7/1/20 for $2,200 + Utilities. Email info@zgrent.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3493453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

