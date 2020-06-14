/
1 bedroom apartments
90 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morrison, CO
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Golden Proper
7 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
695 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Results within 5 miles of Morrison
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
788 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Foothills
13 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,067
549 sqft
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Carmody
47 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,082
667 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Bear Creek
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Union Square
44 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Sixth Avenue West
29 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
630 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
717 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Union Square
20 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,131
655 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Belleview Acres And Farms
16 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
809 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Foothills
134 Units Available
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
796 sqft
Strike the perfect balance between the convenience of city living and the freedom of Lakewood. Come home to panoramic views of downtown Denver.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
Union Square
14 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
Bear Creek
30 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
808 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Union Square
42 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,729
883 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Foothills
10 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Foothills
5 Units Available
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
Quiet and accessible community in a park-like setting close to downtown Lakewood and Green Mountain. Apartments are equipped with air conditioning and kitchen appliances. Amenities include a BBQ grilling area, on-site laundry and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Foothills
1 Unit Available
454 South Wright Street
454 South Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
500 sqft
Set against the dramatic landscape of the Rockies, Mountain Vista is a wonderful place to breathe in the fresh mountain air and plan your next adventure.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Union Square
1 Unit Available
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Morrison
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
672 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
