Apartment List
/
CO
/
manitou springs
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

168 Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manitou Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
579 Crystal Hills Boulevard
579 Crystal Hills Blvd, Manitou Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2648 sqft
COMING AVAILABLE August 1, 2020 is a 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM Stunning Home in desirable Crystal Hills; Manitou Springs. NO SHOWINGS on this property. For additional information or to view the 3D tour please visit our website at www.
Results within 5 miles of Manitou Springs
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Pinon Valley
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Kissing Camels
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Skyway
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Skyway
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Venetian Village
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Broadmoor
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
6 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,500
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
3 Units Available
Holland Park
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Old Colorado City
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
Indian Heights
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$835
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
821 South Weber Street
821 South Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
Available move in date September 1, 2020 Amazing 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,371 square foot townhome was built in 2004 and is in highly desirable Lowell District near Downtown.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Shooks Run
711 North Weber Street
711 North Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
Available Now! *$250 OFF First Month's Rent* Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
114 Millstream Ter
114 Millstream Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1484 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Millstream - Property Id: 128035 Great westside living in this beautiful townhouse in coveted Gold Hill Mesa. Across the street from the community center which includes a gym, the mailroom, summer music in the park.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
495 Eclipse Dr
495 Eclipse Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
495 Eclipse Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gold Hill Mesa - This immaculately maintained townhome in Gold Hill Mesa features a main-floor master with large ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive
532 Crown Hill Mesa Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2231 sqft
2-STORY, STUCCO HOME w/3 Bedrooms, 4 baths, & 2 Car Garage in Crown Hill Mesa. This Home has an OUTSTANDING & SPACIOUS KITCHEN w/2 Separate Sinks (One in "Wet Bar Area"), Wine Cooler & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
North End
1341 North Tejon Street Apt 1
1341 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Gorgeous Victorian building with updated apartments. This apartment has all the unique old Victorian style feature's and details while being clean and spacious. Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs, Penrose Hosp, & OTC.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1695 Little Bear Creek Point
1695 Little Bear Creek Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath condominium with a single car garage available now. Spacious master bedroom has adjoining bathroom with walk in shower, custom tile and a granite counter top.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
2520 W Uintah St
2520 West Uintah Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
847 sqft
2520 W Uintah St Available 07/15/20 Great West end rancher - Really Cute ranch style home with Many updates. Upgraded bathroom, new flooring, new gas fireplace. new artificial grass landscaping. Fresh and clean.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shooks Run
810 N. Royer Street # B
810 North Royer Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
810 N. Royer Street #B - Amazing one bedroom loft close to downtown. Open and bright with 3/4 bathroom! Large kitchen with ample storage. This quaint one bedroom will go quickly. Don't miss out!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5880115)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manitou Springs, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manitou Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Manitou Springs 2 BedroomsManitou Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManitou Springs 3 Bedrooms
Manitou Springs Apartments with BalconyManitou Springs Apartments with GarageManitou Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Manitou Springs Apartments with ParkingManitou Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, CO
Lone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COFountain, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COThe Pinery, CO
Gleneagle, COCañon City, COPueblo West, COStonegate, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, COKen Caryl, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs
Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus