furnished apartments
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Keystone, CO
060 Oro Grande rd 201
060 Oro Grande Road, Keystone, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Unit 201 Available 07/01/20 Ski in Ski out in Keystone - Property Id: 12503 Beautiful remodel 2 bdr 2 bth fully furnished with washer and dryer in unit across from the ski lift condo.
20 Hunki Dori Ct.
20 Hunki Dori Court, Keystone, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
835 sqft
Fully Furnished -Red Hawk Lodge is one of the most desirable properties in River Run. This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has a beautiful kitchen with upgrade granite counters and nice appliances.
140 Ida Belle Drive
140 Ida Belle Dr, Keystone, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,695
519 sqft
Bright and Cheery Furnished Condo in River Run, sleeps 4. The condo is located just steps to everything Keystone & Summit County has to offer year round. Hiking, Biking, Golf, Fishing & Skiing.
Results within 5 miles of Keystone
390 Straight Creek Drive #308
390 Straight Creek Drive, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1160 sqft
390 Straight Creek Drive #308 Available 05/01/20 Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Dillon - Fully furnished and remodeled unit right on Straight Creek! Open up your windows at night or grab a coffee on the deck of a morning and listen to the smooth sound
Results within 10 miles of Keystone
6748 Ryan Gulch Road
6748 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1506 sqft
Woodworks Townhomes-Unit w/Updated kitchen on the Bus Route
570 Bills Ranch Road Bldg. A, Unit 115
570 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Mountain Side Condos - 2/2 Condo, Covered Parking, Clubhouse
61 Cydney Lane Unit A
61 Cydney Lane, Summit County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1755 sqft
Forest Park Townhomes - 3 Bedroom, 1 Car Garage & Private Laundry
2058 Ryan Gulch Road
2058 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1792 sqft
2058 Ryan Gulch Rd - Large Pet Friendly Duplex w/Garage & Private Laundry
91300 Ryan Gulch Road Unit 91310
91300 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
888 sqft
Timber Ridge Condos - 2 BDR/2BA Remodeled with Clubhouse, pool hot tub
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Bldg. C Unit 203
9849 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
857 sqft
Buffalo Ridge Condos-All Utilities, Clubhouse, Wifi, Bus Route & Views
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7
700 Lakepoint Drive, Frisco, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,000
829 sqft
700 Lakepoint Dr. A7 Available 08/01/20 Long Term Rental - Tarn Landing A7 - 1 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo in Frisco at Tarn Landing available for long term lease August 1st.
745 Columbine Rd. A205
745 Columbine Road, Breckenridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Unit A205 Available 07/01/20 Powderhorn 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo - Property Id: 275467 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in Breckenridge. Walk to the Quicksilver lift and walk to town. New carpet in bedrooms, wood floors otherwise.