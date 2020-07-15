327 Escalante St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Sweet 3 bedroom craftsman home in CB South! - ***Property is listed for sale***This property consists of a 3 bedroom 2 bath main house, approximately 1700 sq feet. Tons of detail including log wood finishes throughout, south facing deck with views of Whetstone Mountain, nice sized mud room with custom wood bench, water filtration system, tile flooring, in floor heat, vaulted ceiling, dimming recessed lighting in the kitchen, large kitchen that is open to main living area, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, extremely quiet dishwasher, disposal, full size washer and dryer, utility sink, lots of natural lighting throughout, double hung windows throughout the house that increase room ventilation and are highly energy efficient, Hunter Douglas window coverings, Jacuzzi tub in master bath, large guest bath with tiled tub and tile bench to sit and relax. Plus shared detached garage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4824960)