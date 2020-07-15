All apartments in Gunnison County
327 Escalante St.
327 Escalante St.

327 Escalante Street · (970) 349-6339
Location

327 Escalante Street, Gunnison County, CO 81224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327 Escalante St. · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sweet 3 bedroom craftsman home in CB South! - ***Property is listed for sale***This property consists of a 3 bedroom 2 bath main house, approximately 1700 sq feet. Tons of detail including log wood finishes throughout, south facing deck with views of Whetstone Mountain, nice sized mud room with custom wood bench, water filtration system, tile flooring, in floor heat, vaulted ceiling, dimming recessed lighting in the kitchen, large kitchen that is open to main living area, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, extremely quiet dishwasher, disposal, full size washer and dryer, utility sink, lots of natural lighting throughout, double hung windows throughout the house that increase room ventilation and are highly energy efficient, Hunter Douglas window coverings, Jacuzzi tub in master bath, large guest bath with tiled tub and tile bench to sit and relax. Plus shared detached garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4824960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Escalante St. have any available units?
327 Escalante St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Escalante St. have?
Some of 327 Escalante St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Escalante St. currently offering any rent specials?
327 Escalante St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Escalante St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Escalante St. is pet friendly.
Does 327 Escalante St. offer parking?
Yes, 327 Escalante St. offers parking.
Does 327 Escalante St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Escalante St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Escalante St. have a pool?
No, 327 Escalante St. does not have a pool.
Does 327 Escalante St. have accessible units?
No, 327 Escalante St. does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Escalante St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Escalante St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Escalante St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Escalante St. does not have units with air conditioning.
