Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM

98 Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greeley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,241
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$900
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 07:22pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cranford
1619 11th Ave A
1619 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 Br/1 bath apt just blocks from UNC - Property Id: 50144 Great 3 br,1 bath apartment just blocks from UNC. Separate electric and gas. Landlord pays water and Trash. Private and safe off street parking in back. Washer and dryer in unit included.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
117 43rd Ave Court
117 43rd Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
117 43rd Ave Court - You can't beat this location! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ a 2-car garage and finished basement w/ additional family room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club West
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28th St - 35th Ave
3660 25th Street #102
3660 25th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo in great location avail 7/10 - Come take a look at this beautiful 2 bedroom condo close to Centerplace shopping center 2 1/2 bath, D/W, W/D included, A/C, Fireplace, 2 car garage, Quick access to HWY 34 Rent and

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westmoor Acres
4323 W 9th Street Rd Apt 19
4323 9th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1436 sqft
This updated condo in West Greeley has had some recent updates. It is close to shopping and parks. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a two car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2401 12th Avenue Court
2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1488 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space! The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
1024 18th Ave
1024 18th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1054 sqft
Wow! Have a look at this spacious 2-bed +Office in central Greeley! Just down the street from North Colorado Medical Center, 3 minutes to UNC, and easy access to downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1630 9 Avenue
1630 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom top floor of the house. Large bedrooms, nice updated bathroom, great location directly east of Fraiser Hall. Off street parking, on site coin operated laundry. Tenants pay gas, electric, internet/cable as wanted. no pets please.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1620 9 Avenue
1620 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$980
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st! This apartment complex is right across the street from the UNC music hall.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closet, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
1828 14th St
1828 14th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3088 sqft
This home has all new flooring, new paint and is within walking distance to the Hospital. It has a 2 car tandem garage. There is a sprinkler system for the yard and is on a spacious corner lot.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1006 14 Avenue - Unit D
1006 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
440 sqft
Great 1 bedroom garden level of the 4 plex. Large living room with lots of windows. Open kitchen has lots of cabinets, room for dining area, large bedroom and single bathroom. Off street assigned parking, extra storage area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1615 10 Avenue
1615 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$750
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very cute cottage apartment close to UNC campus. Small living room, kitchen, separate bathroom, loft for bedroom. Off street parking, front porch for added living space. Flat fee for major utilities. Great location.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greeley
1510 11 Avenue
1510 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
2128 sqft
July rent free! Rent now and get set up for start of school year. Great 5 bedroom house, Lots of charm with modern updates.
City Guide for Greeley, CO

They say in real estate: location, location, location. In this case, the location boasts both gorgeous mountain vistas and expansive, flowing plains. The town of Greeley, located in central Colorado, is nestled in the Front Range foothills at the foot of the gorgeous Rocky Mountains. Greeley, CO can chase its roots as far back as the Oregon Trail; the town is adjacent to a former popular stop and post office on the trek out West in the late 1800s.

While property sales have stayed relatively constant, the median sale price of a Greeley home has vastly increased over the past five years from approximately $125k to about $180k. That’s a positive jump of over 30% since 2009, more than big brother Denver can say. Further north and west of 8th Ave/US 85 decrease in price of housing.

First and foremost, newcomers should be prepared for a challenge when first coming to Greely since a large majority of the streets running both directions are in sequential order; with numbered ‘St’ running East-West and numbered ‘Ave’ running North-South. 8th Ave serves as the main border road to the East of the university, and is the place to be any day - or night - of the week. Highway 34 serves as a border road to the South while also providing quick and easy access out of town, and I-25. Most residential and commercial buildings in Greeley are contained within the area northwest of the 8th Ave/Highway 34 intersection, with some new housing developing directly to the East of 8th Ave. These newly built homes are not alone; construction is seemingly sprouting up everywhere.

Renters make up half of Greeley’s population. Most of these are students studying at the University of Northern Colorado. Though typically regarded and known for its top-notch nursing school, UNC has produced recent success both scholastically in the nursing program, and athletically, appearing in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

If you’re looking for a place to rent for an incoming University of Northern Colorado student beyond on-campus housing, the area just north of 20th Street has multiple unit housing available. Most available rentals in this area are on a first come, first served basis. Typically prospective renters can be patient to find the “right” space, but should be prepared to agree to terms on a lease – paperwork in hand - the moment they visit the unit. Planning on an August or May move-in date could be good for free help with the beginning and end of the college terms (don’t tell ‘em I told you). But generally, finding and moving into rental units during June and July can save money on the monthly rent. As the college student population disperses for the summer months, landlords have a smaller pool of renters to choose from and the higher competition drives down prices. Lock in a summer rate for a full twelve month contract and save serious cash over the length of a full college term and then some.

Using US 85 to travel the 60 miles south to DIA avoids dreaded I25 & I70 traffic through Denver, while boasting a DIA arrival in the same or less amount of time as it would take through the Interstate 25/70 corridor...with no traffic.

Access to the quintessential Colorado getaway in the Rock Mountains is surprisingly simple despite Greeley’s proximity to wide open eastern plains. Again unlike most Colorado residents and tourists, Greeley residents can drive to Rocky Mountain National Park in just over an hour and a half using US 36, rather than an Interstate which is typical. And again they can do it in the same amount of time, or less. The best of the local fare is easy to find as nearly all restaurants are on the main road through town, 8th Ave. For a more upscale evening, the Greeley Chop House situated precariously on the corner of 8th Ave and 8th St is an absolute must. A fine dining experience with amazing cuts and cooks of meats one would expect from a town with beef as the primary industry outside of Northern Colorado Medical Center in downtown.

To get away from the commotion of Main Street, head West to Fat Albert’s Restaurant on 27th Ave and 17th Street for some good old fashioned fried food. Stay for the desserts. Travel just West of the university on US 34, to Crabtree Brewery for a taste of a good, local brew.

Greeley, CO truly offers a wide array of outdoor fun, from mountain ranges, to flowing plains. But it’s the blossoming of 8th Ave region of this still quiet town that has a little something for everybody. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greeley, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greeley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

