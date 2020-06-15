Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEDOMPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042



Approximate Available Date 07/08/20 (subject to change)- This open concept home is just like new and ready for move in. The nice size open kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The living room has a nice cozy gas fireplace and a deck opening up to open space. The master bath includes a huge walk in closet. There is washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage.



No Smoking / No Pets



Utilities: Tenant pays all water, sewer, trash, gas and electric



Schools:

Pomona Elementary

West Middle

Grand Junction High



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



www.freedomprop.com

Dena Watson - Managing Broker



(RLNE5273669)