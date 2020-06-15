All apartments in Grand Junction
Find more places like 2690 Summer Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Junction, CO
/
2690 Summer Hill Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2690 Summer Hill Dr

2690 Summer Hill Court · (970) 279-4346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Junction
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2690 Summer Hill Court, Grand Junction, CO 81506
Summer Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2690 Summer Hill Dr · Avail. Jul 8

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2690 Summer Hill Dr Available 07/08/20 Just Like New!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEDOMPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

Approximate Available Date 07/08/20 (subject to change)- This open concept home is just like new and ready for move in. The nice size open kitchen includes a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The living room has a nice cozy gas fireplace and a deck opening up to open space. The master bath includes a huge walk in closet. There is washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage.

No Smoking / No Pets

Utilities: Tenant pays all water, sewer, trash, gas and electric

Schools:
Pomona Elementary
West Middle
Grand Junction High

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Summer Hill Dr have any available units?
2690 Summer Hill Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2690 Summer Hill Dr have?
Some of 2690 Summer Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Summer Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Summer Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Summer Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Summer Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 2690 Summer Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Summer Hill Dr does offer parking.
Does 2690 Summer Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Summer Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Summer Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 2690 Summer Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Summer Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2690 Summer Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Summer Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2690 Summer Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Summer Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2690 Summer Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2690 Summer Hill Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grand Junction 2 BedroomsGrand Junction Apartments with Balcony
Grand Junction Apartments with GarageGrand Junction Apartments with Parking
Grand Junction Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, CORifle, CO
Fruitvale, CO
Fruita, CO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity