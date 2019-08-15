All apartments in Grand Junction
Find more places like 2499 Tiptop Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Junction, CO
/
2499 Tiptop Ave B
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:52 AM

2499 Tiptop Ave B

2499 Tiptop Avenue · (970) 210-0727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Junction
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2499 Tiptop Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1861 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Modern Beauty, distinguished design, location! - Property Id: 142280

Brand new construction. Single family home in beautiful north area, easy to maintain for working professionals. All stainless appliances, unique styling interior with upgraded features. Xeriscape no maintenance front and back yard. Covered back patio. Separate business office could be a fourth bedroom. Serious tenants only, no smoking, NO PETS and no roommate situations. Great location, easy to get to major road ways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142280p
Property Id 142280

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5058829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2499 Tiptop Ave B have any available units?
2499 Tiptop Ave B has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2499 Tiptop Ave B have?
Some of 2499 Tiptop Ave B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2499 Tiptop Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
2499 Tiptop Ave B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2499 Tiptop Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 2499 Tiptop Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 2499 Tiptop Ave B offer parking?
No, 2499 Tiptop Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 2499 Tiptop Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2499 Tiptop Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2499 Tiptop Ave B have a pool?
No, 2499 Tiptop Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 2499 Tiptop Ave B have accessible units?
No, 2499 Tiptop Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 2499 Tiptop Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2499 Tiptop Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2499 Tiptop Ave B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2499 Tiptop Ave B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2499 Tiptop Ave B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grand Junction 2 BedroomsGrand Junction Apartments with Balcony
Grand Junction Apartments with GarageGrand Junction Apartments with Parking
Grand Junction Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, CORifle, CO
Fruitvale, CO
Fruita, CO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity