Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bed, 1 bath property is located on on prime Ouray Ave. Complete with hardwood floors tons of natural light with great vintage charm. This cutie offers a large living room, bright kitchen with separate eating area and and nice mud room. This one is a must see! Call today to schedule a showing!!



**Landlord will install W/D Hookups for an additional $50/mo**



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all to satisfaction. Terms subject to change without notice.