Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:34 AM

1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104

1305 Wellington Avenue · (970) 257-0500
Location

1305 Wellington Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Fairmount

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome. This home offers a spacious layout and great location close to shopping, restaurants, Downtown GJ, CMU, and St. Mary's!! Call today to schedule a showing!

**Fireplace is decorative only**

This property is eligible for our FastTrack Streamlined Approval Program with PROMOTION!!

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all to satisfaction. Certain conditions may apply. Subject to application and approval. Terms are subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 have any available units?
1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Junction, CO.
What amenities does 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 have?
Some of 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 does offer parking.
Does 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 have a pool?
No, 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 have accessible units?
No, 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Wellington Ave Apt 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
