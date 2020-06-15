All apartments in Fruitvale
604 Darlene Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

604 Darlene Ct

604 Darlene Court · (970) 609-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 Darlene Court, Fruitvale, CO 81504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 Darlene Ct · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge. Nice living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Very large master bedroom with a bay window and walk-in closet. Newer Breeze Air evaporation cooler. Large covered patio for those hot summer afternoons. Lawn care and ALL utilities are tenant responsibility NO SMOKING!!!

Will take pets with an additional pet screening, see website for details, an additional $50 a month per pet, pet rent and other fees will apply.

Available 5/8/2020 ***Unit is Currently Occupied need 24 hour notice to show***

If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link:https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey
*** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else***

If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5668706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Darlene Ct have any available units?
604 Darlene Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 Darlene Ct have?
Some of 604 Darlene Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Darlene Ct currently offering any rent specials?
604 Darlene Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Darlene Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Darlene Ct is pet friendly.
Does 604 Darlene Ct offer parking?
Yes, 604 Darlene Ct does offer parking.
Does 604 Darlene Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Darlene Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Darlene Ct have a pool?
No, 604 Darlene Ct does not have a pool.
Does 604 Darlene Ct have accessible units?
No, 604 Darlene Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Darlene Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Darlene Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Darlene Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Darlene Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
