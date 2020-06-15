604 Darlene Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge. Nice living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Very large master bedroom with a bay window and walk-in closet. Newer Breeze Air evaporation cooler. Large covered patio for those hot summer afternoons. Lawn care and ALL utilities are tenant responsibility NO SMOKING!!!



Will take pets with an additional pet screening, see website for details, an additional $50 a month per pet, pet rent and other fees will apply.



Available 5/8/2020 ***Unit is Currently Occupied need 24 hour notice to show***



If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link:https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey

*** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else***



If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5668706)