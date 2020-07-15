Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

786 DOVER ST Available 08/01/20 Great Fruita Home - If you are viewing this home elsewhere, please go to www.renteclipse.com



Great Rancher in the Liberty Glen Subdivision on the south side of I70. Lots of natural light. Minimal lawn maintenance on an automatic irrigated system. All utilities tenant responsibility. Will take pets that are not a dangerous breed with additional Pet Screening Application and fees. NO SMOKING.



Available 8/01/20



If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link: https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey



If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: www.renteclipse.com/apply



(RLNE5332966)