pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:26 AM
8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fruita, CO
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
786 DOVER ST
786 Dover Street, Fruita, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
786 DOVER ST Available 08/01/20 Great Fruita Home - If you are viewing this home elsewhere, please go to www.renteclipse.com Great Rancher in the Liberty Glen Subdivision on the south side of I70. Lots of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1182 Primrose Ln
1182 Primrose Lane, Fruita, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
So clean and new 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in 55 + community 1 car garage, enclosed veranda for great outdoor living. No Smokers, might consider a tiny dog. Contact Lois Bright for showing at 970-270-3897.
Results within 10 miles of Fruita
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
663 Chalisa Avenue
663 Chalisa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
NICE! Like-new 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms (5 piece master en-suite), 1-story single family stucco house with 3 car garage, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, washer/dryer hookups, central heat/air conditioning,
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
707 Spanish Trail Dr
707 Spanish Trail Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1279 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome in lovely Spanish Trails Subdivision! Great location close to parks and trails. You'll love the large open floor plan, natural light and high end finishes. Call today to schedule a showing!! No section 8.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
915 Lakeside Court
915 Lakeside Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3286 sqft
Impressive executive Lakeside home in Grand Junction.,Colorado This exceptional 3200+ square feet residence abounds with natural light and luxurious amenities throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Drive
720 1/2 Spanish Trail Dr, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1423 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Spanish Trails - $100 off per month for the first six months! This Beautiful home in Spanish Trail comes fully furnished with an Indian/Western motif.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop
2486 1/2 Brookwillow Loop, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath end unit in Brookwillow Subdivision. Close to Mesa Mall and other great North GJ amenities. This property offers a lovely layout and good room sizes. Call today to schedule a showing!! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
2659 Paradise Drive
2659 Paradise Drive, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1963 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Family Home North GJ - Spacious home has 1963 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. New carpet, linoleum and paint through out. Large living room. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and lots of cupboard space.