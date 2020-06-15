634 Scorpio Ct

Amenities
Available NOW! - This great house has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. The kitchen includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There are washer/dryer hookups and a fenced yard.
No Smoking / Pets will be considered with an application through petscreening.com. Based on application, pet may be approved with a NON REFUNDABLE pet fee between $300 - $500 and additional monthly pet rent of $25/month per pet.
Utilities - tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric)
Schools:
Rim Rock Elementary
Fruita Middle
Fruita 8/9
Fruita Monument High
To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.
Dena Watson - Managing Broker
