Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

634 Scorpio Ct

634 Scorpio Court · (970) 279-4346
Location

634 Scorpio Court, Fruita, CO 81521

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 634 Scorpio Ct · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Comfortable Fruita Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.com

Available NOW! - This great house has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. The kitchen includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There are washer/dryer hookups and a fenced yard.

No Smoking / Pets will be considered with an application through petscreening.com. Based on application, pet may be approved with a NON REFUNDABLE pet fee between $300 - $500 and additional monthly pet rent of $25/month per pet.

Utilities - tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric)

Schools:
Rim Rock Elementary
Fruita Middle
Fruita 8/9
Fruita Monument High

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

