All apartments in Fruita
Find more places like 167 S Maple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruita, CO
/
167 S Maple St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

167 S Maple St

167 South Maple Street · (970) 279-4346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fruita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

167 South Maple Street, Fruita, CO 81521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 167 S Maple St · Avail. Jul 10

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
167 S Maple St Available 07/10/20 Downtown Fruita! - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.com

Approximate Available Date 07/10/20 (subject to change) This great house is located in the heart of Fruita. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Combined living and dining room. Large lot with fenced backyard.

No Smoking

Utilities: tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric)

Schools:
Shelledy Elementary
Fruita Middle
Fruita 8/9
Fruita Monument

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2459340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 S Maple St have any available units?
167 S Maple St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 167 S Maple St have?
Some of 167 S Maple St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 S Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
167 S Maple St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 S Maple St pet-friendly?
No, 167 S Maple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruita.
Does 167 S Maple St offer parking?
No, 167 S Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 167 S Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 S Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 S Maple St have a pool?
No, 167 S Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 167 S Maple St have accessible units?
No, 167 S Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 167 S Maple St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 S Maple St has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 S Maple St have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 S Maple St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 167 S Maple St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruita 3 BedroomsFruita Apartments with Garage
Fruita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, COFruitvale, CO
Grand Junction, CO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity