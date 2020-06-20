Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

167 S Maple St Available 07/10/20 Downtown Fruita! - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042



ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing. freedomprop.com



Approximate Available Date 07/10/20 (subject to change) This great house is located in the heart of Fruita. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Combined living and dining room. Large lot with fenced backyard.



No Smoking



Utilities: tenant pays all (water, sewer, trash, gas and electric)



Schools:

Shelledy Elementary

Fruita Middle

Fruita 8/9

Fruita Monument



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



www.freedomprop.com

Dena Watson - Managing Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2459340)