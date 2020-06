Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home will hit all the marks. Complete with open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large fenced yard with RV parking and more. Call today to schedule your private showing!



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to satisfaction. Terms subject to change without notice.