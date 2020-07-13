44 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Englewood, CO

AL
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Winchester & Browning in Englewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Englewood

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
122 West Ida Avenue
122 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
560 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy. This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University Park
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for roommates for the 2019/2020 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$956
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
33 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$986
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Goldsmith
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 04:19am
5 Units Available
Ruby Hill
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Mar Lee
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
42 Units Available
Hampden
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Virginia Village
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4451 E Peakview Ave C
4451 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peakview Centennial Unit C - Property Id: 314313 Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Centennial CO. 8 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 20 min to downtown Denver. Located on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Washington Virginia Vale
5300 E Cherry Creek South Dr Apt 316
5300 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
697 sqft
Availalble 09/15/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS! This cozy 1BR/1BA home in excellent condition near Cherry Creek and Colorado Blvd features an open kitchen and living room floor plan with ample storage space and a walk-out patio.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Speer
655 N Pearl St Apt 206
655 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing urban living in the desirable Capitol Hill/Governor's Park neighborhood. This 1 bed, 1 bath condo features an open living space with wood floors, open kitchen and eat-in dining space.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Valley
3550 S Harlan St #294
3550 S Harlan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July! Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
1425 N Washington St Apt 103
1425 Washington Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Capitol Hill! This studio home is located in a historical building built in 1909 with interior exposed brick walls and original hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harvey Park
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Virginia Vale
6680 E Mississippi Ave Unit 4
6680 E Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Results within 10 miles of Englewood
Last updated July 13 at 05:05am
4 Units Available
City Park West
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St, Denver, CO
Studio
$949
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
372 sqft
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 04:58am
3 Units Available
Northwest Aurora
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
9 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Rent Report
Englewood

July 2020 Englewood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Englewood Rent Report. Englewood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Englewood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Englewood rents declined moderately over the past month

Englewood rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Englewood stand at $1,224 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,549 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Englewood's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Englewood over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Englewood

    As rents have fallen significantly in Englewood, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Englewood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Englewood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,549 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Englewood fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Englewood than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

