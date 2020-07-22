Apartment List
/
CO
/
eaton
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eaton, CO

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Eaton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. B... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
212 4th Street
212 4th Street, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1080 sqft
Small town living at its best! This quaint ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large living room, retro kitchen and dining area. Sun Room with large backyard and storage shed. 1 car garage. Pets negotiable.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Lilac Avenue
401 Lilac Avenue, Eaton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Townhome has a huge fully fenced backyard & is bordered w/ greenbelt on one side and a large park to the back. Vaulted living room, lots of windows gives an open feeling with this home.
Results within 10 miles of Eaton
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,211
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
31 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
18 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
122 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
875 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2801 W 12th St
2801 12th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
spacious 4 bed/2 bath home in Greeley - Property Id: 129887 This spacious and sparkling clean 4 bedroom/2 bath home has fresh neutral paint (updated pictures coming SOON) and new carpet throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6603 West 3rd Street #1523
6603 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1290 sqft
6603 W. 3rd Street #1523 - Second Floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached 1 car garage overlooking open space. This like new condo in Greeley has a swimming pool, gym and rec center. It is close to schools, parks and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1837 Ruddlesway Dr
1837 Ruddlesway Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Room available in Beautiful Single Family Home - Property Id: 177853 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1837-ruddlesway-dr-windsor-co/177853 Property Id 177853 (RLNE5952965)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
569 Cherryridge Drive
569 Cherryridge Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2460 sqft
569 Cherryridge Drive Available 07/26/20 569 Cherryridge, Windsor, CO - Beautiful, newer 2 story home! Main floor features kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, large nook, living area with large windows on 2nd floor vault, powder bath, and access to

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greeley
1018 14th St
1018 14th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1018 14th St Available 10/14/20 Recently Renovated Three Bedroom Home in Greeley - Available October 14th! - Come tour this amazing, recently renovated home located in Greeley.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Mt. Evans Ave
719 Mt Evans Avenue, Weld County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Fantastic Single- Family Home in Severance! - Available July 7th Beautiful, brand-new house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter, Costco and the

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club West
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
1818 13th St.
1818 13th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2440 sqft
1818 13th St.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
2416 10th Ave.
2416 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1958 sqft
2416 10th Ave.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 Mount Oxford Avenue
1002 Mt Oxford Avenue, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1888 sqft
Come tour this newly built property in the Overlook Community of Severance! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,888 square feet of livable space.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Eaton, CO

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Eaton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Eaton may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Eaton. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COLafayette, COLouisville, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, CONiwot, CORanchettes, WYSeverance, COBerthoud, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder